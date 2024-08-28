Danville Boy Scout receives Lifesaving Award from National Council of the Boy Scouts of America

DANVILLE, Va. – Jackson Wethington of Danville was awarded a Lifesaving Award by the National Council of the Boy Scouts of America for the swimming rescue of a young girl and her friend on July 22, 2023, we’re told.

Wethington and his friend, Jayden Hall, were fishing at English Park on the Staunton River, 10 News has learned.

They heard two girls yelling for help from the river because they had been caught in a strong current. Wethington and Hall plunged into the river and brought the girls to safety but Hall became overcome by the current himself.

Hall was swept under the current, we’re told and Wethington swam after his now unconscious friend, retrieved him, and performed CPR until he was relieved by a nurse and then EMS.

Hall was revived and transported to a local hospital where he was able to fully recover.

The National Lifesaving Award is a rare and prestigious recognition from the Boy Scouts. Wethington is a Life Scout with Troop 374 in Danville.