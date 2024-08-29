Henry County Board of Supervisors approves funding to build field houses at two area high schools

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a funding request from its school board Tuesday night to build new athletic field houses at Bassett and Magna Vista high schools, we’re told.

Funding for the $4.7 million project is going to come from the additional 1% sales tax fund designated for new construction, according to the county.

This is the largest construction project to be financed using the fund and the new field houses will be used for sporting events and to provide shelter for players in the event of severe weather.

WE have also learned that Magna Vista will include the construction of an alternate gravity flow sewer line to accommodate restrooms and concessions.

10 News has learned that following the appropriation there is now approximately $6.8 million left in the additional 1% sales tax fund.