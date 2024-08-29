Man found guilty in Feb. 2022 Gretna murder

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Jury has found a man guilty in connection with a Feb. 2022 murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Daniel Wayne Neal was found guilty on all charges against him, including first-degree murder, statutory burglary and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

As we reported previously, the incident happened on Feb. 11 in the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna and left Charles Van Hooker dead.

The medical examiner ruled the manner of Hooker’s death as a homicide and the cause of death by gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Neal will be sentenced at a later date.