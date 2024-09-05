Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center holds a Clear the Shelters adoption event

(Copyright 2024 by Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center - All rights reserved.)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – 10 News is working for you to Clear the Shelters!

In our month-long campaign to help adoptable pets find good homes, we want to let you know about a special adoption event this Saturday in the New River Valley.

Recommended Videos

You can adopt your new best friend for free!

These are plenty of pets that still need to be adopted, like Little Billy, Wishbone, and Midnight and Haus!

The Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center will host a special Clear the Shelters event on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

They will waive all adoption fees this Saturday only for all cats and dogs.

You can find more information regarding the event here.