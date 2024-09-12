Heroic rescue on New River by Radford University baseball coach

RADFORD, Va. – When you’re out on a river, especially the New River, situations can turn dangerous extremely fast, and that is exactly what happened to two Radford University students while they were out fishing.

“We’ve fished the past couple of days down here and that was like the third day in a row,” said Nick Barton, Radford University student and friend who called for help.

Two Radford University students were out on the New River fishing when disaster struck.

“He was on this ledge, and he had fell off the ledge and I asked him, ‘you alright?’” said Barton. “He said, ‘yeah I’m just trying to get back on the ledge.’ I noticed he started to slow down his movements and I thought he was about to go under and so I threw all my stuff and I started swimming to him. By the time I grabbed him it was the first time his head went completely underwater.”

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

At this moment, Barton knew the situation was bad.

“I was just yelling for help or anybody come and help me cause I don’t know if i could’ve got him out by myself,” Barton said.

Luckily, he was loud enough to catch the ear of someone walking the path-- Radford University Baseball Coach Alex Guerra

“We were just on a walk and we were just coming right around the bend there and we just heard someone screaming,” said Guerra. “Sprinted down here and I was kind of monitoring Nick, and I couldn’t see Cody at all at that point.”

He said at that point, he knew he had to help.

“So I kind of just jumped in probably right around here,” Guerra said. “It’s pretty steep but at that point I just kind of creeped down, and just jumped in. I sprinted in and grabbed him and we brought him back in.”

He said once they were bringing him back in, they got a sign of relief Cody Duncan would be okay

“Thankfully, probably about halfway, I started feeling his heart beating on my hand,” Guerra said.

Guerra said he did what he thought anybody would do in that situation.

“I didn’t really think about the consequences or what, I just knew somebody needed help and that was my first reaction was just to go help,” Guerra said.

Cody is back home recovering after a few days at the hospital.

This is not the only story on how dangerous the New River can be.

For ways to stay safe, can find some reminders here.

