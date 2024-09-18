WATCH: Roanoke Greek Festival returns this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Greek Festival returns this weekend for its 16th year.

Community members can expect to get a little taste of Greece, there will be music, a Greek marketplace, tours of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a bunch of Greek Cuisine.

“This is a great event. It’s the only place you’re going to be able to get authentic Greek food. We also have the only Greek food drive thru..what more could you ask for,” Peter Simopoulos, Chairman of the Roanoke Greek Festival, said.

The festival will be open rain or shine Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.