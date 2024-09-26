Four new officers pinned for Danville Police Department

A photo of the four men that were pinned today.

DANVILLE, Va. – Four new officers were pinned by their family members this afternoon for the Danville Police Department!

The pinning was witnessed by the officer’s families, friends, and members of the police department. The following are the men that were pinned:

Recommended Videos

David A Guido Flores

William G. Headley

Michael K. Pollard

Charles G. Setliff

Officer Lucas C. Reese was not present today.

The officers took the oath of honor from Chief Chris Wiles, and the oath of office from Mistress of Ceremonies Beth Shackelford.

The recruits were given their badges by Chief Wiles and Deputy Chief Tim Jones.

You can view the full ceremony here.