Woman found guilty of arson in connection with Southeast Roanoke fire in Nov. 2023

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Farrah Ciarfardini (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman has been found guilty of arson in connection with a Southeast Roanoke fire that sent one person to the hospital in November 2023.

A hearing was held in Roanoke City Circuit Court on Sept. 26, 2024, for Farrah Ciarfardini, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison—suspended after serving two years of incarceration. Authorities said she was also placed on five years of supervised probation once released.

As we previously reported, the fire happened on Nov. 15, 2023, in the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the residence and found a camper that had also caught fire. A short time later, the fire spread to the home and then to an adjacent house.

Investigators later determined that the fire was set intentionally set by Ciarfardini, of Roanoke. She was 27 years old at the time of the incident.

The fire left $80,000 in damages, authorities previously reported.

