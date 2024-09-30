After Helene: Recovery efforts in Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA – Hurricane Helene rocked Southwest Virginia hard leaving behind massive damage and flooding. 10 News is working for you covering recovery efforts all across our region.

Here's a look at some of the reported tornado damage in Pittsylvania County. (Trevon Hardy)

Photo of Glen Lyn Campground flooding in Giles County. (Copyright 2024 by Giles County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Many areas are still feeling the after-effects of Helene in our region, from Giles County experiencing dangerous flooding with reports of the New River cresting at 24.4 feet, and more than 80,000 still without power. President Biden also approved a state of emergency for the Commonwealth on Sunday.

10 News has reporters all across Southwest Virginia gathering the latest details of recovery efforts in the area.

Claytor Lake:

Our 10 News reporter Thomas Mundy was live on the scene at Claytor Lake Monday, where hazmat and park crews are beginning recovery efforts. Residents say that they expect the cleanup efforts to take months with the amount of debris in the lake. The debris field is over 20 acres.

Wythe and Grayson Counties :

Areas of Grayson County were devastated by Helene and 10 News reporter Samuel King was live on the scene in Fries Monday, where some communities were spared from high water.

A floodwall was built in Fries after a flood in 1940′s, and the flooding the county is experiencing now is the worst flooding since, according to the sheriff.

The wall held and spared the town from flooding but there was still devastation in Grayson, Carroll and Wythe Counties.

Numerous roads remain closed Monday including the low water bridge near the Grayson/Carroll County line and U.S. 21 where the road is washed out.

Pittsylvania County:

10 News reporter Kelly Marsh was live on the scene Monday, where the National Weather Service confirmed that damage on Dry Fork Road was caused by an EF-2 Tornado. Officials say that once the storm hit they had power back up within 12 hours and streets were open within six.

Officials also say that they are now in recovery mode and they are hoping to have Hopewell Church as a distribution and collection center.

Giles County:

10 News reporter Connor Dietrich was live on the scene Monday, in Giles County where crews have created clean-up campsites along the New River. Clean-up along the river is expected to take months. The Riverview Campground in Narrows was almost completely underwater over the weekend. About 13 Miles away in Eggleston, another camp-ground is seeing similar damage.

Roanoke:

The Roanoke Valley is also dealing with the aftermath of Helene, with damage along the Greenway. 10 News reporter Lindsey Kennett was live on the Greenway Monday, where chunks of road have been washed away and parts of the yellow concrete barriers have been wiped away by flood waters.

Roanoke natives are saying that they have never seen the Greenway this bad. Part of the Greenway is closed and city leaders are asking for people to avoid the area by the Wiley Drive low water bridge for their safety.

10 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available. You can also find resources and information to help with recovery efforts here.