Two townhomes displaced after Roanoke fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fire in Roanoke County resulted in two townhomes displaced, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a structure fire around 8:26 a.m. on Friday on the 8500 block of Muirfield Circle in the Hollins area. It was marked as a working fire by Station 1, and Station 5 later arrived to find heavy black smoke and heavy fire coming from the back of a townhouse. More units later arrived to assist in controlling the fire.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the fire was “knocked down” in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, although two townhomes were displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office is attempting to determine the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.