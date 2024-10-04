Skip to main content
Two townhomes displaced after Roanoke fire

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Photo of a fireman responding to a townhome fire in Roanoke County. (Copyright 2024 by Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A fire in Roanoke County resulted in two townhomes displaced, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said they responded to a structure fire around 8:26 a.m. on Friday on the 8500 block of Muirfield Circle in the Hollins area. It was marked as a working fire by Station 1, and Station 5 later arrived to find heavy black smoke and heavy fire coming from the back of a townhouse. More units later arrived to assist in controlling the fire.

Authorities said the fire was “knocked down” in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported, although two townhomes were displaced.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office is attempting to determine the cause of the fire and a damage estimate.

