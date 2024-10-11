Skip to main content
11-year-old arrested and charged after making bomb threat to Linkhorne Middle School

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Linkhorne Middle School, Lynchburg, LPD
Lynchburg police cars (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The LPD has arrested and charged an 11-year-old boy after he made bomb threats to Linkhorne Middle School.

LPD said at 10:15 a.m. Friday they responded to a report of a suspicious letter found in the boy’s restroom at Linkhorne Middle School and upon investigation it was determined to be a bomb threat.

LPD officers quickly conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of an 11-year-old male juvenile.

LPD says he has been charged with making threats to bomb a school/structure.

The LPD said it wants to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat to student safety in this matter and that all threats directed towards students and school staff are taken seriously.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

