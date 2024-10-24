Boones Mill mayoral candidate charged with assault, indecent exposure

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Boones Mill mayoral candidate Whitey Taylor is in legal hot water.

Taylor, who owns and operates the Trump store in Boones Mill and is a candidate for mayor, is facing several misdemeanor charges.

Court records show three assault and battery charges involving three different women relating to incidents that allegedly happened last week.

One of the women is also accusing him of indecent exposure.

Taylor was released on his own recognizance.

He will be in court again next week.