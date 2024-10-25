Home deemed a total loss after Galax fire

The home is a total loss, according to the Galax Fire Department.

GALAX, Va. – A 3,000-square-foot home was destroyed in a Galax fire on Thursday, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Close to 6 p.m., crews were called to the 19000 block of Blue Ridge Parkway and arrived to find a two-story home engulfed in flames with all of the residents already out.

Authorities said it took two hours to contain the fire, with six fire departments, 17 apparatus and close to 50 firefighters responding.

Galax crews responded to a fire on Thursday. (Galax Fire Department)

Unfortunately, the home was a total loss. There has been no word on whether there were any injuries resulting from the blaze.

“Prayers up for the family please,” the fire department said.