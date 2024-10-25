WATCH: Man arrested for sex trafficking in New River Valley

RADFORD, Va. – A Florida man will stay behind bars for allegedly sex trafficking a woman in the New River Valley.

Frank Smith is charged with sex trafficking to receive money and resisting arrest. He appeared in Radford General District Court by video today, where his attorneys withdrew his request for bond.

10 News tracked down search warrants that reveal a special agent with the State Police Human Trafficking unit responded to an online ad for illicit sex.

The agent, pretending to be a client, agreed to meet at the Super 8 by Wyndham Hotel on Tyle Ave. in Radford on Oct. 8 and pay $150.

When he got there, he found a woman in a hotel room and a cell phone belonging to Smith. The documents show that the agent determined the woman was a victim of human trafficking.

The agent also found out that Smith would facilitate her dates, make advertisements and receive payment for her illegal sexual acts.

Justin Cowan the Assistant Special Agent in charge for human trafficking with the VSP said he couldn’t comment on the specific case but says anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. He said that the issue is pervasive in the Commonwealth and underreported.

“When you look at the mobility factor that I-81 plays...are moving what they consider to be a product.. SWVA is rural.. population centers.. still create that draw for illicit sex & illicit labor,” Cowan said.

Smith will stay in custody at the New River Valley Regional Jail until his next court appearance in December.

The court records can be found below:

Court document page 1 (WSLS 2024)

Court document pg. 2 (WSLS 2024)