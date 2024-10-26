55-year-old arrested after shots fired during welfare check in Lynchburg Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police announced that they had arrested a 55-year-old man after shots were fired during a welfare check Friday afternoon.

LPD said that they responded to reports of a shot fired in the 1900 block of Union Street.

According to LPD Adult Protective Services was conducting a welfare check on an adult female at the residence when an adult male, who has been identified as 55-year-old Charles Rayburn Jr, became agitated and threatened to shoot the APS worker.

According to LPD as APS worker was leaving, Rayburn fired a shot in their direction.

The LPD made multiple attempts to contact Rayburn before entering the residence and upon entry officers apprehended him without incident. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Charles Rayburn Jr. has been charged with the following:

Attempted Murder

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge of a Firearm within the city limits

Possession of a Firearm while subject to a protective order

Violation of a protective order

LPD says the investigation remains ongoing