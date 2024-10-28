Former President Trump to Hold Campaign Rally in Salem This Weekend

SALEM, Va. – Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop at the Salem Civic Center this weekend, intensifying his efforts just days ahead of Election Day.

With Virginia seen as a competitive state, political activity is ramping up as candidates push to sway undecided voters.

Dr. Ed Lynch, a political analyst for 10 News said, “The Washington Post poll has her 6 points ahead; 3 weeks ago she was 12 points. Kamala Harris has been on television here in Roanoke. Clearly, the two candidates are seeing something in their internal polling that indicates that Virginia is a competitive state.”

The announcement of Trump’s appearance has sparked reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith expressed his intention to attend the rally, “I plan to attend the President Trump rally this Saturday in Salem. I believe President Trump is coming to Southwest Virginia the weekend before the election because he wants to increase voter turnout in the 5th, 6th, and 9th Congressional Districts. A higher turnout than usual could influence his ability to win Virginia.”

Conversely, Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia said, “Donald Trump knows he can’t win Virginia, so he is trying to exploit Glenn Youngkin’s illegal voter purge to satisfy his own sick obsessions. Kamala Harris will win Virginia convincingly, as he knows, and any visit from this deranged lunatic will only widen the margin.”

Local supporters are eager for Trump’s arrival in Salem, a region known for its Republican backing. Salem City Councilman Hunter Holliday remarked, “If you look at southwest Virginia, it’s Trump country, and I think we’ve made headway in the Richmond and Tidewater area and Northern Virginia. Hopefully, we can carry Virginia, but if we can do better than last time, that’s a big improvement.”

The rally at the Salem Civic Center will have doors opening at 12 p.m. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. Tickets: President Donald J. Trump to Hold a Rally in Salem, Virginia