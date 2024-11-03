Kate: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who loves being outside and can talk to anyone. We told you about Kate last year during 30 Days of Hope and this year, she’s still looking for a family.

“Having supporters in your life or someone to go to is a big part of growing up,” said Kate. “Being loyal is important in relationships, being open-minded and communicating.”

Kate said her friends would describe her as outgoing, kind, funny and a great listener. 14-year-old can carry on conversations with peers and adults.

She does well in school and her favorite subject is reading. The teen also likes writing her own stories.

“If I could have any superpower, it would probably be telekinesis because I would prank people and move things without them knowing,” said Kate, who is also a great softball player.

She enjoys spending time with her cat, Callie, and teaching her a ton of new tricks. She has always loved animals and has even enjoyed caring for and riding horses.

“My favorite season is probably winter. Build a snowman, go sledding. I also like to do a snowball fight in the winter.”

Her top three wishes include getting a German Shepherd one day and getting into her dream college and job.

“The last one is a big one for me. Finally, find the right family for me,” Kate said. “For parents to make it feel like a family, it would probably be comforting, energetic, go out and do things. Some things I’d like to do with the family is one-on-one time with them, nature, I like to go on vacations and travel.”

Could you be that family that she has been wishing for?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

