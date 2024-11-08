Ty: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Tyrese, who goes by Ty, is a very lovable and funny teen, who easily makes friends.

“My perfect day would be on the beach. My favorite food is chicken alfredo. My favorite ice cream is vanilla. If I could be any animal I would be a cat,” he said.

The 13-year-old loves being outside and football.

“My friends would describe me as cool and funny. I think I’m good at football. When I grow up I want to be an NFL player,” he said.

He makes friends easily wherever he goes, loves to make people laugh and hear jokes from his friends.

The teen is a good student and maintains good grades. He loves all kinds of animals and always wants to help take care of them.

“I would like to do stuff with a family, go outside, have fun, work on stuff. If they have animals, video games, and have a backyard to do stuff,” said Ty.

“My favorite holiday is Halloween because that’s when they make new Michael Myers movies, Halloween movies,” he adds those are his favorite movies too.

His wishes include going to New York, the beach, and visiting his baby brothers.

“Why I want to belong in a family is so I can get a good education and go to college,” said Ty. “Parents could put a house over your head, new clothes and shoes, socks, stuff like that. A bed. A grown up is supposed to take care of kids.”

Tyrese desires a family to call his own and has love to give. Tyrese will make a wonderful addition to a loving family who can provide Tyrese with the structure he needs.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Ty here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.