Mountain Lake Lodge’s Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace opens this weekend

GILES CO., Va. – The holiday season is kicking off Saturday on top of Mountain Lake in Giles County as the holiday lights will be turned on at Mountain Lake Lodge.

Forever known as the backdrop for the cult classic movie Dirty Dancing, Mountain Lake Lodge is switching to a new genre again this holiday.

“They really feel like they walked into a Hallmark movie,” said Heidi Stone, president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge about the event that debuted in 2023.

A first-of-its-kind attraction for the New River Valley, Mountain Lake is hoping to create a new family holiday tradition.

The Magical Christmas Village & Marketplace opens Saturday, November 23rd at Mountain Lake Lodge. Kicking off the event with its grand illumination at 6pm, the lodge and property will be decked out in holiday lights. Visitors from the community and hotel guests are invited on property to see the sparkling holiday lights, shop at the marketplace, ice skate and see 2024’s new attractions like Marshmallow Way, the Pinecone Express mini passenger train, and the Holiday Mainstage.

Starting Saturday, Magical Christmas Village and Marketplace lights will be on at 6pm nightly.

Magical Christmas Hours:

Wednesdays & Thursdays 10am - 6pm

Fridays & Saturdays 10am - 9pm

Sundays 12pm - 6pm

For full details, click here.