Train hits and injures one, two others injured after incident in Lynchburg Monday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person was struck by a train and two others are injured, although it is unclear whether the two were also struck or injured while attempting to evade the train, in Lynchburg Monday.

According to LPD, officials responded to reports of a train accident involving pedestrians in the US-501 area of Graves Mill Rd at 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival personnel from the LPD and LFD conducted a search of the area, including locating three individuals with injuries.

10 News has learned that immediate medical assistance was provided and the injured were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for further treatment.

The current condition of the individuals remains unknown and the LPD has confirmed that one was struck by the train, however it is unclear if the others were injured while attempting to evade the train.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Lynchburg Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to it is urged to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 app on mobile devices, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency varies. Message and data rates may apply.