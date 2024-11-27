Eliza: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Eliza has a huge heart and is very kind and caring.

“My friends would describe me as bubbly, funny, outgoing, hilarious,” said the 16-year-old who likes being active. “I’m very devoted to gymnastics so if I was good at something it would probably be gymnastics.”

The teen is looking forward to finding a family to call her own.

“I would describe a family as safe, loving, caring, a deep connection with multiple people, love. Families build me up and not tear me down,” said Eliza, who would prefer watching a movie with family instead of by herself.

Her favorite holidays are Christmas or Thanksgiving because of who is around.

“That’s when all family comes together and they just spend a lot of time together,” said Eliza. “Belonging means you’re fit for somewhere, you feel like this is a great place or there’s no other place perfect.”

She is most proud of her achievements made in school.

“I feel safe when I have a nice place to sleep at, I have people that will watch over me, people that will help me whenever something goes wrong and when I have a nice loving family,” said Eliza.

Eliza loves the color yellow and enjoys getting new art supplies, sketching, and journaling. She also likes painting outside.

