PIN IT: Share your photos at the Drumstick Dash 🍗

ROANOKE, Va. – What better way to start your Thanksgiving than with the Drumstick Dash?

Later Thursday morning, people throughout the Roanoke Valley will lace up to support those in need, one step at a time.

The event, which the Roanoke Mission hosts, will take place in the Star City and will raise money for the rescue mission’s services. It’ll kick off at 9 a.m.

