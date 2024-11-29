Wyatt: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

A teen who has expressed that he wants nothing more than “a family to go home to.”

15-year-old Wyatt is waiting for that family.

“I describe a family as fun, caring, exciting, friendly and fun,” he said. “I would want to spend Christmas with them or spend holidays with them and to just be with them all day.”

The teen is kind, generous and enjoys reading especially books about animals and dinosaurs.

“My favorite movie is Jurassic Park and Jurassic world,” said Wyatt.

He has a love for animals and enjoys being around them.

“I’m good at science, making machines, being creative, taking things apart and rebuilding things,” he said. “My favorite things to do inside are Legos, take things apart and rebuild it, watch movies, play video games, eat.”

He has a vast imagination and can turn “boring” activity into an adventure. He can be seen as a leader with other kids.

Wyatt has expressed wanting to go to school to be an archaeologist so he can dig up fossils all day. He works closely with his teachers who assist him day-to-day in the school setting. He strives to do well in school despite some of his struggles. Wyatt works each day to meet his goals and overcome his hardships. He is a very hardworking young man and has come a long way in his journey. Wyatt is humorous, sensitive, and resilient.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Wyatt here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.