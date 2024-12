FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A Franklin County bus driver was arrested and charged on Monday on charges related to sexual acts with a minor, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to FCSO, 51-year-old Matthew Davis of Callaway was charged with three felony counts of aggravated Sexual Battery - Victim under age 13 and one misdemeanor count of Sexual Battery.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Davis is currently being held without bond pending court proceedings.