Giving back this Giving Tuesday: Local resources and businesses in your community

Chloe Lightner, Digital Executive Producer

As the holiday season approaches, Giving Tuesday offers a perfect opportunity to support local organizations and businesses making a difference in our communities. While this guide highlights a selection of resources and businesses, it represents just a portion of the many ways you can contribute. Whether you’re looking to donate, volunteer, or participate in a holiday drive, there are numerous options available across the region. Here’s a list of resources and businesses in each area that you can support this Giving Tuesday!

Roanoke

  • Feeding Southwest Virginia: Provides food assistance to individuals and families in need throughout the region.
  • The Salvation Army: Provides shelter, food, and support services to individuals and families in need.
  • Roanoke Rescue Mission: Offers shelter, meals, and recovery programs for those experiencing homelessness.
  • Blue Ridge Literacy: Provides literacy education and support to adults in the Roanoke Valley.
  • Family Service of Roanoke Valley: Offers counseling, mental health services, and support for families and individuals.
  • Roanoke Valley SPCA: Focuses on animal welfare, adoption, and community education.
  • Angels of Assisi:  Offers affordable veterinary care, adoption services, and community programs to support animal welfare.
  • Total Action for Progress (TAP): Provides a variety of services including education, employment, and housing support.
  • Ursula’s Cafe: Operates as a pay-what-you-can cafe, providing meals to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
  • Humble Hustle: Empowers youth through community engagement, mentorship, and creative expression programs.

This guide is designed to help you find ways to give back to your community this Giving Tuesday. Whether you choose to volunteer, donate, or participate in a holiday drive, your contributions can make a significant impact in the lives of those around you.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, the impact it has, and discover more opportunities to give back, check out this article.

About the Author
Chloe Lightner headshot

Chloe Lightner joins WSLS as the Digital Executive Producer, where she will lead the station’s digital content strategy and production, guiding the team to create impactful and value-oriented, audience-driven stories across multiple platforms.

