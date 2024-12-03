Giving back this Giving Tuesday: Local resources and businesses in your community

As the holiday season approaches, Giving Tuesday offers a perfect opportunity to support local organizations and businesses making a difference in our communities. While this guide highlights a selection of resources and businesses, it represents just a portion of the many ways you can contribute. Whether you’re looking to donate, volunteer, or participate in a holiday drive, there are numerous options available across the region. Here’s a list of resources and businesses in each area that you can support this Giving Tuesday!
Roanoke
- Feeding Southwest Virginia: Provides food assistance to individuals and families in need throughout the region.
- The Salvation Army: Provides shelter, food, and support services to individuals and families in need.
- Roanoke Rescue Mission: Offers shelter, meals, and recovery programs for those experiencing homelessness.
- Blue Ridge Literacy: Provides literacy education and support to adults in the Roanoke Valley.
- Family Service of Roanoke Valley: Offers counseling, mental health services, and support for families and individuals.
- Roanoke Valley SPCA: Focuses on animal welfare, adoption, and community education.
- Angels of Assisi: Offers affordable veterinary care, adoption services, and community programs to support animal welfare.
- Total Action for Progress (TAP): Provides a variety of services including education, employment, and housing support.
- Ursula’s Cafe: Operates as a pay-what-you-can cafe, providing meals to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
- Humble Hustle: Empowers youth through community engagement, mentorship, and creative expression programs.
Lynchburg
- Lynchburg Humane Society: Focuses on animal welfare and adoption services.
- United Way of Central Virginia: Supports education, health, and financial stability initiatives to improve community well-being.
- Lynchburg Daily Bread: Offers meals and support to those in need in the Lynchburg area.
- Miriam’s House: Works to end homelessness by providing housing and support services.
- Park View Community Mission: Provides food, clothing, and educational programs to support families in need.
- HumanKind: Offers a variety of services including early childhood development, financial education, and housing support.
- Jubilee Family Development Center: Provides educational and recreational programs for youth and families.
- Lynchburg Grows: An urban farm that provides fresh produce and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
New River Valley
- Montgomery County Emergency Assistance Program (MCEAP): Offers emergency financial assistance and food support.
- Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley: Builds and repairs homes for those in need.
- Plenty!: Focuses on food security and sustainable agriculture through community engagement.
- Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley: Offers support and resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- YMCA at Virginia Tech: Provides community programs and volunteer opportunities.
- Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry: Offers food assistance to residents in need.
- New River Conservancy: Protects and restores the New River and its tributaries through conservation, education, and advocacy.
Southside
- God’s Storehouse (Danville): A food pantry serving the Danville area.
- House of Hope (Danville): Provides shelter and support for homeless individuals.
- Southside Survivor Response Center (Martinsville): Offers support and resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Danville Area: Offers after-school programs and activities for youth.
- The Arc of Southside: Supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Highlands
- Appalachian Sustainable Development: Focuses on sustainable agriculture and economic development in the Appalachian region.
- The Health Wagon: Provides mobile health services to underserved communities in Southwest Virginia.
- People Incorporated of Virginia: Offers programs in housing, community development, and workforce development.
- Mount Rogers Community Services: Provides behavioral health and developmental services.
Lexington
- Rockbridge Area Relief Association: Provides emergency financial assistance and food support to residents in need.
- Project Horizon: Offers support and resources for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
- Rockbridge Area Transportation System (RATS): Provides transportation services for residents in need.
Nelson
- Nelson County Community Fund: Supports local non-profits and community projects through grant funding.
- Nelson County Pantry: Provides food assistance to individuals and families in need.
- Wintergreen Adaptive Sports: Provides outdoor sports opportunities for individuals with disabilities.
- Nelson County Community Development Foundation: Focuses on affordable housing and community development.
Bedford
- Bedford Christian Ministries: Offers food, clothing, and financial assistance to residents in need.
- Bedford Humane Society: Focuses on animal rescue and adoption services.
- Bedford Area Family YMCA: Provides community programs focused on health, wellness, and youth development.
- Bedford Community Health Foundation: Supports health-related initiatives and programs in the Bedford area.
- Bedford Ride: Offers transportation services for medical appointments and essential errands.
- Bower Center for the Arts: Promotes arts education and cultural events in the community.
Franklin
- Franklin County Family YMCA: Provides community programs and services focused on health and wellness.
- Helping Hands of Franklin County: Offers food and financial assistance to residents in need.
- Franklin County Humane Society: Focuses on animal rescue, adoption, and welfare.
- STEP, Inc. (Solutions That Empower People): Provides early childhood education, housing assistance, and senior services.
- Smith Mountain Lake Good Neighbors: Provides educational and enrichment programs for children.
- AGAPE Center (Moneta): Offers food, clothing, and financial assistance to individuals and families in need.
Southwest Virginia
- United Way of Southwest Virginia: Supports various community programs focused on education, health, and financial stability.
- YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge: Provides programs and services promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.
- Appalachian Community Action & Development Agency: Offers programs focused on education, housing, and community development.
This guide is designed to help you find ways to give back to your community this Giving Tuesday. Whether you choose to volunteer, donate, or participate in a holiday drive, your contributions can make a significant impact in the lives of those around you.
