Giving Tuesday helps local non-profits in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – Across the region, local non-profits are raising money to help continue the work they do.

“It’s essential, very much essential,” said Nancy Schuessler with the Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control.

To learn more about how important this day is, I first met with Schuessler to talk about the non-profit.

She said they work hand in hand every day with people at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center to help pets find a permanent home.

Their goal is to raise $3,000.

“Giving Tuesday really helps us solidify our budget for the coming year,” said Schuessler. “It’s a village around here. You’ve got to take care of the animals, and it takes everybody.”

She said initiatives like Giving Tuesday help them pay for supplies or programs they need extra money for.

“We provide financial support to the shelter in regard to food and supplies for the animals to be walked and collars and harnesses etcetera,” said Schuessler. “We also are participating in providing vouchers for spay and neuters.”



New River Community Action, a nonprofit that helps address poverty and low-income communities is also hoping for a boost on Giving Tuesday.



“We rely on Giving Tuesday,” said Stephanie Bryson with New River Community Action. “It’s kind of a safety net for us.”

She said their goal is to raise $10,000.

“Many of the grants that fund our programs do not cover all the necessary program operations and operational expenses,” said Bryson. “Giving Tuesday gives us those unrestricted funds that we can use in a variety of ways for program expenses and operational expenses and even client assistance.”

Both non-profits said while Giving Day ends on Tuesday, they hope the giving will continue through the holiday season.

If you would like to donate to New River Community Action, you can here.

If you would like to donate to Montgomery County Friends of Animal Care and Control, you can here.