Jason Ballard projected to unseat Chris Hurst, winning Virginia’s 12th District seat

Republican Jason Ballard is projected to defeat incumbent Chris Hurst for Virginia’s 12th District.

Ballard is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent, Chris Hurst in the race for Virginia House of Delegates District 12.

This comes after Hurst was pulled over on Monday night after his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, was allegedly seen taking campaign signs in Radford. Authorities told 10 News that Hurst was driving with a suspended license and given a “driving while suspended notification” by a deputy.

The woman in Hurst’s vehicle, who was later identified as Emily Frentress, Hurst’s girlfriend, was asked by deputies to return the signs to the voting precinct. Armentrout said she complied with the order and that Frentress has not been charged.

Ad

House of Delegates - District 12 In 2019, Chris Hurst received 11,135 votes while Forrest Hite received 9643 votes. This equates to 53.6% of the vote for Hurst and 46.4% of the vote for Hite.

District 12 contains all of Giles County and the city of Radford, as well as parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties. It’s one of only two districts west of Charlottesville represented by a Democrat.

This would have been Hurst’s third term.

You can see a live breakdown of the results here.

Interested in other races? Use the picker below to find them: