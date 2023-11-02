56º
Franklin County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Franklin County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 7 race, the School Board Union Hall race, and the race for the Board of Supervisors Union Hall District.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 7 - Franklin Co.

Candidate

Votes

%

William M Bill Stanley Jr(R)
00%
Deborah I Renie Gates(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 24)

Franklin Co. Member School Board Union Hall

Candidate

Votes

%

P. D. Hambrick *(I)
00%
D. Scott Agee (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

Franklin Co. Board of Sup. - Union Hall

Candidate

Votes

%

T.C. "Tommy" Cundiff Jr.*(I)
00%
Dan M. Quinn(I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 5)

