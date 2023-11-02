56º
Giles County election results for Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

GILES COUNTY, Va. – The 2023 General Election will be held on Nov. 7. You can find results for Giles County here.

Here’s a breakdown of how the county voted in the Virginia Senate District 5 race, the race for sheriff, and the clerk of court race. You can also find results for the Town Council Rich Creek race, the Town Council Pearisburg race, the Eastern District School Board race, and the Central District Board of Supervisors race.

GILES COUNTY

Senate of Virginia District 5 - Giles County

Candidate

Votes

%

T Travis Hackworth(R)
00%
Robert W Beckman(D)
00%
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Giles County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

W. Morgan Millirons *(I)
00%
Michael W. Falls (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Giles County Clerk of Court

Candidate

Votes

%

Sherry E. Gautier *(I)
00%
Yvette Marshall Pennington (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 10)

Giles County Town Council Rich Creek

Candidate

Votes

%

Dorsey E. Bradley *(I)
00%
M. Darlene French *(I)
00%
Stuart C. Helm *(I)
00%
Christopher B. Wickline (I)
00%
Kathryn L. "Kathy" Brown (I)
00%
Marty A. Gautier (I)
00%
Sebrina A. Roberson (I)
00%
William C. "Billy" Kantsios (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Giles County Town Council - Pearisburg

Candidate

Votes

%

Frank C. Tanner *(I)
00%
Gary L. Fields Sr.*(I)
00%
Jimmie R. Williams *(I)
00%
Zachary B. Smith (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 2)

Giles County Member School Board - Eastern

Candidate

Votes

%

Stephen M. Steele *(I)
00%
Larry Jay Williams (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

Giles Co. Board of Sup. Central

Candidate

Votes

%

Jeffrey L. Morris *(I)
00%
Joshua L. Davis (I)
00%
*Incumbent
0% of Precincts Reporting

(0 / 4)

