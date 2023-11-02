Virginia general election results for Senate District 2 on November 7, 2023

ROANOKE, Va. – The 2023 general election will be held on November 7. You can find the results for the Virginia Senate District 2 race here.

Kathy Beery (D), Joshua Huffman (L), and Mark Obenshain (R) are vying for the Virginia Senate District 2 seat in this year’s Virginia general election on Nov. 7, 2023.

This district covers Rockingham County, Harrisonburg, Page County, Bath County, Highland County, and parts of Augusta County.

You can find the Virginia general election results for the District 2 race below.

