Virginia to receive more than $13 million to fight coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia is set to receive millions of dollars to help combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday another upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide resources to states in support of the response to the coronavirus.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

In total, the CDC is giving more than $560 million to state and local jurisdictions.

As part of this action, Virginia received $13,371,612.30.

"State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy."

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”