13 new coronavirus cases in Virginia, now 114 total cases

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 114 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 20, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Another 35 tests are being processed, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s Dr. Norm Oliver.

VDH has not yet provided any more specifics about these 13 new cases.

Below is a livestream of Virginia’s daily update, happening right now:

Friday’s 13 cases mark an increase from 101 on Thursday, 77 cases on Wednesday and 67 on Tuesday and 52 on Monday.

As of Thursday, 1,923 people have been tested in Virginia, an increase from 1,278 people on Wednesday, 1,028 people on Tuesday and 489 on Monday, March 16.

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).