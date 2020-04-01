Virginia sees 232 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 1,488 statewide

Published: April 1, 2020, 9:13 am Updated: April 1, 2020, 9:37 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 1,488 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 1.

Wednesday’s 1,488 cases mark an increase from 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday, 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s 1,484 cases reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:

A person in Galax . It’s believed this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.

An Emporia man in his 30s who is self–isolating at home. This case was announced on March 28.

Another person in Emporia. This case was announced on March 29.

A third case in Washington County. This case was announced on March 31.

Two localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus this week:

Augusta

Covington

Here’s a breakdown of the 232 new cases in Virginia:

44 new cases in Fairfax County

23 new cases in Virginia Beach City

18 new cases in Loudon County

16 new cases in Chesterfield County

16 new cases in Henrico County

15 new cases in Arlington County

12 new cases in Prince William County

Eight new cases in Chesapeake

Seven new cases in Richmond City

Six new cases in James City County

Six new cases in Newport News

Six new cases Norfolk

Four new cases in Harrisonburg City

Four new cases in Rockingham County

Four new cases in Stafford County

Three new cases in Frederick County

Two new cases in Alexandria City

Two new cases in Amherst County

Two new cases in Charlottesville City

Two new cases in Culpeper County

Two new cases in Louisa County

Two new cases in Lynchburg

Two new cases in Orange County

Two new cases in Petersburg

Two new cases in Suffolk

Two new cases in Winchester

Two new cases in York County

One new case in Augusta

One new case in Bedford County

One new case in Botetourt County

One new case in Campbell County

One new case in Charles City County

One new case in Covington

One new case in Gloucester County

One new case in Hampton

One new case in Henry County

One new case in Isle of Wight County

One new case in King George County

One new case in Manassas City

One new case in Poquoson

One new case in Portsmouth

One new case in Prince George County

One new case in Roanoke County

One new case in Shenandoah County

One new case in Smyth

One new case in Spotsylvania County

One new case in Sussex

One new case in Williamsburg City

These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 15,344 people have been tested.