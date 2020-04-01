Virginia sees 232 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 1,488 statewide
34 deaths reported across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 1,488 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of April 1.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]
Wednesday’s 1,488 cases mark an increase from 1,256 on Tuesday, 1,026 on Monday, 901 on Sunday, 748 on Saturday, 614 on Friday, 465 on Thursday, 398 on Wednesday, 304 on Tuesday, 259 on Monday, 222 on Sunday, 158 on Saturday, 124 on Friday, 101 cases on Thursday and 67 on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s 1,484 cases reported in the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus count do not include:
- A person in Galax. It’s believed this person contracted the disease through international travel. This person is self-isolating at home. This case was announced on March 27.
- An Emporia man in his 30s who is self–isolating at home. This case was announced on March 28.
- Another person in Emporia. This case was announced on March 29.
- A third case in Washington County. This case was announced on March 31.
Two localities are reporting their first cases of the coronavirus this week:
- Augusta
- Covington
Here’s a breakdown of the 232 new cases in Virginia:
- 44 new cases in Fairfax County
- 23 new cases in Virginia Beach City
- 18 new cases in Loudon County
- 16 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 16 new cases in Henrico County
- 15 new cases in Arlington County
- 12 new cases in Prince William County
- Eight new cases in Chesapeake
- Seven new cases in Richmond City
- Six new cases in James City County
- Six new cases in Newport News
- Six new cases Norfolk
- Four new cases in Harrisonburg City
- Four new cases in Rockingham County
- Four new cases in Stafford County
- Three new cases in Frederick County
- Two new cases in Alexandria City
- Two new cases in Amherst County
- Two new cases in Charlottesville City
- Two new cases in Culpeper County
- Two new cases in Louisa County
- Two new cases in Lynchburg
- Two new cases in Orange County
- Two new cases in Petersburg
- Two new cases in Suffolk
- Two new cases in Winchester
- Two new cases in York County
- One new case in Augusta
- One new case in Bedford County
- One new case in Botetourt County
- One new case in Campbell County
- One new case in Charles City County
- One new case in Covington
- One new case in Gloucester County
- One new case in Hampton
- One new case in Henry County
- One new case in Isle of Wight County
- One new case in King George County
- One new case in Manassas City
- One new case in Poquoson
- One new case in Portsmouth
- One new case in Prince George County
- One new case in Roanoke County
- One new case in Shenandoah County
- One new case in Smyth
- One new case in Spotsylvania County
- One new case in Sussex
- One new case in Williamsburg City
[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]
These cases are “presumptively positive,” meaning they are pending confirmatory testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Virginia Dept. of Health reports that 15,344 people have been tested.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.