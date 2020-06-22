Virginia sees 471 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 58,465 statewide

Published: June 22, 2020, 9:05 am Updated: June 22, 2020, 9:10 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 58,465 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of June 22.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Monday’s total of 58,465 marks an increase from Sunday’s total of 57,994 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 551 new cases in Virginia:

78 new cases in Fairfax County

72 new cases in Prince William County

42 new cases in Loudoun County

32 new cases in Virginia Beach

30 new cases in Henrico County

25 new cases in Richmond City

22 new cases in Prince George County

18 new cases in Warren County

16 new cases in Chesterfield County

14 new cases in Norfolk

13 new cases in Albemarle County and Arlington County

12 new cases in Chesapeake

11 new cases in Spotsylvania County

10 new cases in Alexandria and Manassas

9 new cases in Suffolk

8 new cases in Newport News

7 new cases in Frederick County, Accomack County and Winchester

6 new cases in Hanover County and Hampton

5 new cases in Roanoke City

4 new cases in Harrisonburg, Fredericksburg, Shenandoah County, Floyd County and Stafford County

3 new cases in Montgomery County, Pittsylvania County, Manasses Park, Charlottsville, James City County, Westmoreland County and Waynesboro

2 new cases in Rockingham County, Garyson County, Poquoson, Augusta County, Northampton County, Page County, Franklin County and Patrick County

1 new case in Louisa County, Galax, Caroline County, Danville, Bedford County, Staunton, Powhatan County, Faquier County, Culpeper County, King William County, York County, Fluvanna County, Washington County, Wythe County, Brunswick County, Carroll County, Portsmouth, Clarke County, Bland County, Lunenburg County, New Kent County, Madison County, Greene County, Radford and Franklin City

[Interactive map from Johns Hopkins shows how coronavirus is spreading in real-time]

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 603,916 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.