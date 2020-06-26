Central Shenandoah Health District reports its first case of MIS-C associated with the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Five children in Virginia have now had Multisystem Inflamitory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The latest case reported in the commonwealth was of a child who lives in the Central Shenandoah Health District.

That health district contains Rockingham, Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.

The child has since recovered, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VDH said it will not release any other patient information to protect the child’s privacy.

Virginia reported its first case of the disease in May.

The other four cases reported were located in the Prince William, Alexandria and Fairfax health district. Two cases were reported in the Fairfax health district.