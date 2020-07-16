Virginia sees 904 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 74,431 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 74,431 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 16.

Thursday’s total of 74,431 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 73,527 cases.

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 946,617 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.