Virginia sees 911 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 88,904 statewide

Published: July 30, 2020, 9:20 am Updated: July 30, 2020, 10:20 am

RICHMOND, Va. – There are now 88,904 cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of July 30.

Thursday’s total of 88,904 marks an increase from Wednesday’s total of 87,993 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 911 new coronavirus cases in Virginia:

143 new cases in Norfolk

71 new cases in Virginia Beach

60 new cases in Prince William County

48 new cases in Chesterfield County

43 new cases in Chesapeake and Henrico County

36 new cases in Fairfax County

27 new cases in Portsmouth

26 new cases in Richmond

25 new cases in Roanoke and Newport News

20 new cases in Loudoun County, Spotsylvania County and Alexandria

17 new cases in Arlington County

15 new cases in Petersburg

13 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County

12 new cases in Suffolk

11 new cases in Roanoke County and Prince Edward County

10 new cases in Hampton, Stafford County and Manassas

9 new cases in Brunswick County and Albemarle County

8 new cases in Charlottesville

7 new cases in Washington County and Falls Church

6 new cases in Bedford County, James City County and Henry County

5 new cases in Rockingham County, Smyth County, Isle of Wight County, Frederick County, Fredericksburg and Sussex County

4 new cases in Lynchburg, Hanover County, Culpeper County, Montgomery County and Greensville County

3 new cases in York County, Lee County, Dickenson County, Wythe County and Martinsville

2 new cases in Amherst County, Manassas Park, Scott County, Bristol, Carroll County, Accomack County, Buchanan County, Caroline County, Halifax County, Powhatan County, Fairfax City, Galax, Rockbridge County, Franklin City, Patrick County, Gloucester County, King George County, Northumberland County, Colonial Heights and Richmond County

1 new case in Campbell County, Russell County, Botetourt County, Wise County, Tazewell County, Dinwiddie County, Grayson County, Fauquier County, Staunton, Orange County, Prince George County, Augusta County, New Kent County, Lunenburg County, Charles City County, Salem, Westmoreland County, Giles County, Amelia County, Warren County, Williamsburg City, Nottoway County, Page County, Middlesex County, Charlotte County, Poquoson and Cumberland County

Emporia, Radford and Nelson decrease by one case

Northampton County decreased by 5 cases

As of Thursday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 1,195,101 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.