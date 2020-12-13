Virginia sees 3,294 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 281,909 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 13, Virginia is now reporting 281,909 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.
Sunday’s total of 281,909 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 278,615 cases.
Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 3,294 cases:
- 440 new cases in Fairfax County
- 268 new cases in Prince William County
- 198 new cases in Virginia Beach
- 192 new cases in Chesapeake
- 132 new cases in Arlington County
- 115 new cases in Henrico County
- 91 new cases in Augusta County
- 83 new cases in Newport News
- 79 new cases in Loudoun County
- 73 new cases in Chesterfield County
- 67 new cases in Hampton
- 62 new cases in Richmond City
- 56 new cases in Suffolk
- 52 new cases in Roanoke County
- 50 new cases in Alexandria
- 48 new cases in Frederick County
- 47 new cases in Portsmouth
- 41 new cases in Carroll County
- 40 new cases in Buckingham County
- 38 new cases in Roanoke City
- 37 new cases in Norfolk and Culpeper County
- 35 new cases in Shenandoah County and Smyth County
- 33 new cases in Franklin County
- 31 new cases in Washington County and Fauquier County
- 30 new cases in Manassas
- 28 new cases in Montgomery County
- 27 new cases in Tazewell
- 24 new cases in Wythe County and Bland County
- 22 new cases in Hanover County and James City County
- 21 new cases in Wise County
- 20 new cases in York County, Winchester and Lee County
- 19 new cases in Albermarle County
- 18 new cases in Pittsylvania County
- 17 new cases in Lynchburg, Rockingham County, Pulaski County, Warren County and Salem
- 16 new cases in Powhatan County and Orange County
- 15 new cases in Danville
- 14 new cases in Bedford County, Isle of Wight County and Clarke County
- 13 new cases in Henry County and Page County
- 12 new cases in Campbell County, Russell County, Patrick County, Covington and Manassas Park
- 11 new cases in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Bristol, Botetourt County, Martinsville, Radford and Amelia County
- 10 new cases in Gloucester County and Nottoway County
- 9 new cases in Scott County
- 8 new cases in Accomack County, Grayson County, Galax, New Kent County, Petersburg, Lunenburg County and Madison County
- 7 new cases in Amherst County, King William County, Nelson County and Halifax County
- 6 new cases in Staunton, Fluvanna County, Louisa County, Dickenson County and Goochland County
- 5 new cases in Charlottesville, Northumberland County, Rockbridge County and Floyd County
- 4 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Alleghany County, Westmoreland County, Appomattox County, Middlesex County, Buchanan County, Lancaster County, Lexington, Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Northampton County and Williamsburg
- 3 new cases in Richmond County, Mecklenburg County, Essex County, Buena Vista, Giles County, Franklin County and Charles County
- 2 new cases in Green County, Southampton County, Poquoson, King and Queen County, Rappahannock County, Craig County, Sussex County and Charlotte County
- 1 new case in Prince George County, Mathews County, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Norton, Hopewell and Highland County
Stafford County is reporting four fewer cases on Sunday.
As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,329,266 total testing encounters.
The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.