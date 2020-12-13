Virginia sees 3,294 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 281,909 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 13, Virginia is now reporting 281,909 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March.

Sunday’s total of 281,909 marks an increase from Saturday’s total of 278,615 cases.

Here’s a breakdown of Sunday’s 3,294 cases:

440 new cases in Fairfax County

268 new cases in Prince William County

198 new cases in Virginia Beach

192 new cases in Chesapeake

132 new cases in Arlington County

115 new cases in Henrico County

91 new cases in Augusta County

83 new cases in Newport News

79 new cases in Loudoun County

73 new cases in Chesterfield County

67 new cases in Hampton

62 new cases in Richmond City

56 new cases in Suffolk

52 new cases in Roanoke County

50 new cases in Alexandria

48 new cases in Frederick County

47 new cases in Portsmouth

41 new cases in Carroll County

40 new cases in Buckingham County

38 new cases in Roanoke City

37 new cases in Norfolk and Culpeper County

35 new cases in Shenandoah County and Smyth County

33 new cases in Franklin County

31 new cases in Washington County and Fauquier County

30 new cases in Manassas

28 new cases in Montgomery County

27 new cases in Tazewell

24 new cases in Wythe County and Bland County

22 new cases in Hanover County and James City County

21 new cases in Wise County

20 new cases in York County, Winchester and Lee County

19 new cases in Albermarle County

18 new cases in Pittsylvania County

17 new cases in Lynchburg, Rockingham County, Pulaski County, Warren County and Salem

16 new cases in Powhatan County and Orange County

15 new cases in Danville

14 new cases in Bedford County, Isle of Wight County and Clarke County

13 new cases in Henry County and Page County

12 new cases in Campbell County, Russell County, Patrick County, Covington and Manassas Park

11 new cases in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro, Bristol, Botetourt County, Martinsville, Radford and Amelia County

10 new cases in Gloucester County and Nottoway County

9 new cases in Scott County

8 new cases in Accomack County, Grayson County, Galax, New Kent County, Petersburg, Lunenburg County and Madison County

7 new cases in Amherst County, King William County, Nelson County and Halifax County

6 new cases in Staunton, Fluvanna County, Louisa County, Dickenson County and Goochland County

5 new cases in Charlottesville, Northumberland County, Rockbridge County and Floyd County

4 new cases in Spotsylvania County, Alleghany County, Westmoreland County, Appomattox County, Middlesex County, Buchanan County, Lancaster County, Lexington, Colonial Heights, Prince Edward County, Northampton County and Williamsburg

3 new cases in Richmond County, Mecklenburg County, Essex County, Buena Vista, Giles County, Franklin County and Charles County

2 new cases in Green County, Southampton County, Poquoson, King and Queen County, Rappahannock County, Craig County, Sussex County and Charlotte County

1 new case in Prince George County, Mathews County, Fairfax City, Falls Church, Norton, Hopewell and Highland County

Stafford County is reporting four fewer cases on Sunday.

As of Sunday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,329,266 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.