Virginia sees 3,584 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 302,972 statewide

RICHMOND, Va. – As of December 19, Virginia has officially seen more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases since March, and is now reporting 302,972 cases.

Saturday’s total of 302,972 cases marks an increase from Friday’s total of 299,388 cases.

As of Saturday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 4,586,663 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.