Virginia sees 3,191 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 544,209 statewide

As of February 12, Virginia is reporting 544,209 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

As of Friday, a total of 1,191,875 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 245,471 people being fully vaccinated, according to VDH.

As of Friday, the Virginia Dept. of Health reports there have been 6,847,477 total testing encounters.

The term “testing encounters” includes individuals who have been tested more than once due to their profession, high-risk status or need for a negative result to return to work. The health department started using this metric on May 1. To learn more, click here.