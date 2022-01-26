Congressman Ben Cline calls on Pres. Biden to address inflation, violent crime

Republican Congressman Ben Cline is calling on President Biden to address the rise in violent crime.

This comes after Roanoke City saw several crimes involving gun violence in the last week.

Cline said he would like to see more funding for police departments and harsher punishment for violent criminals to help bring the crime rate down.

“Shootings that take innocent lives, whether it’s the stray bullet that kills a 6-month-old baby or you know, the victims who are resulting from these crimes are the ones we really need to put in the forefront,” Cline said.

Cline also said he would like to see more conservative prosecutors appointed in courts.

In addition, the congressman is hoping to see more action from Biden to address inflation. Between rising gas prices, food prices and travel costs, Cline said he hopes representatives from both parties can come together to lower the cost of living.

The federal reserve hosted a meeting this afternoon, indicating a hike could be coming in the near future.

“Trillions of new spending as part of the American Rescue Plan, which has led to increased demand, decrease supply and inflation as a result. So now, we’re gonna see interest rates go up, the Feds are gonna take action and that’s gonna mean more when it comes to mortgage people for their mortgage payments,” Cline said.

The fed’s chair does not anticipate inflation rates falling to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon.