Christmas trees, wreaths delivered to Virginia’s Executive Mansion

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Virginia’s Executive Mansion.

On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin received Christmas trees and wreaths to help decorate the historical landmark. This included a 12-foot and a 14-foot Fraser Fir Tree and several wreaths, all of which were delivered by Clouse’s Pine Hill Farm owners, Ron and Roberta Clouse, their son, VCTGA President Ryan Clouse, and granddaughters, Marissa and Rebekah Clouse.

After the presentation, Youngkin officially declared December as Virginia Christmas Tree Month, presenting the proclamation to the Clouse family and the VCTGA.

“Thank you to the Clouse family and the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for the beautiful Virginia Grown Christmas trees and wreaths that will decorate the Executive Mansion this holiday season,” said Youngkin. “As part of the Commonwealth’s agriculture and forestry industries, Christmas tree farming is an important contributor to Virginia’s economy, and we are proud to display this locally grown greenery.”

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, there are more than 480 Christmas tree farms in the Commonwealth, resulting in an average of $25 million in sales each year. Virginia ranks 8th across the country when it comes to Christmas tree production, with Grayson, Loudoun, Culpeper, Floyd and Scott counties leading the way in the state.