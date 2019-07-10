7 die in crashes across Virginia 4th of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. - Seven people died across Virginia in crashes that happened during Fourth of July weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

The six fatal crashes happened in Highland, Loudoun, Lunenburg, Nelson, Pittsylvania and Spotsylvania counties.

Two people died in the Spotsylvania County crash.

Altogether, the crashes claimed the lives of four drivers and three passengers.

Four of the deceased were not wearing seat belts, according to police.

Below is a list of the names of all but one of those who died in these crashes across the Commonwealth:

July 3

July 4

Cameron T. Prince faces one charge of involuntary manslaughter after a deadly crash in Loudoun County (Credit: NBC Washington)

Loudoun County crash - An unnamed woman died. Cameron Prince, 30, of Ashburn faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter

Nelson County crash - Sarah Brungard, 24, of Lynchburg, Virginia

July 5

Spottsylvania County crash - Frederick L. Thomas, 47, of Hedgesville, Virginia; Robert W. Rutherford Jr., 45, of Hedgesville, Virginia

During the three-day statistical counting period, Virginia troopers arrested 79 drunk drivers, cited 5,389 speeders and 1,752 reckless drivers, issued 723 citations for individuals for failing to obey the law and buckle up.

During the holiday statistical counting period, Virginia State Police responded to a total 548 traffic crashes statewide and assisted 1,791 disabled/stranded motorists.

State police measured the holiday weekend as beginning at 12:01 a.m. July 3 and ending at 12 a.m. July 5.

