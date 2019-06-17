CBS streaming show set to shoot pilot episode in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. - A little bit of Hollywood is coming to Central Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday that CBS Television Studios will be shooting a pilot for a streaming series in the commonwealth.

The series will shoot from June 24 to July 12 and is currently casting.

“We warmly welcome the pilot’s talented cast and crew to our commonwealth, and the opportunity to play a role in putting new stories on screen,” said Northam. “Virginia has long been a pioneer in the world of technology and innovation, and we are now proving ourselves to be in a prime position to lead in the rapidly-expanding film, television and production industry as well.”

The pilot is eligible to receive a Virginia film tax credit and grant.

The exact amount will be based on the number of Virginia workers hired, Virginia goods and services purchased and deliverables, including Virginia tourism promotions.

