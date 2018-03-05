Former Virginia Tech student in ICE custody following gun charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The former Virginia Tech student who was arrested on gun charges is now under the authority of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Nineteen-year-old Yunsung Zhao is accused of having a Bushmaster XM-15 rifle, illegally paired with a 30 round magazine.

It is legal to have the rifle and magazine separately, but it is against the law to have them together.

Zhao was on a student visa but he is not a student anymore since he was expelled.

He has been in the Roanoke City Jail since Saturday.

A judge last week said Zhao could be released from Montgomery County on $2,500. It was expected that if he posted bond and was released, ICE would pick him up.

