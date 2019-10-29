Pulaski man arrested after Tuesday afternoon bank robbery

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - Police arrested a 32-year-old Pulaski man they believe is responsible for multiple bank robberies.

On Tuesday at about 1:35 p.m., officers with the Pulaski Police Department responded to BB&T Bank at 1105 Bob White Blvd. after a robbery.

Anthony Locke handed the teller a note demanding an unspecified amount of cash, according to police.

The bank employee advised that it was possibly the same suspect from a previous robbery.

Witnesses described the suspect as a man with no facial hair, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Officers found and arrested the suspect in a parking lot several blocks from the bank.

Locke faces multiple counts of robbery.

