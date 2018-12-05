Virginia Tech Rescue Squad gets new command vehicle

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad now has a new ride.

The squad's old command unit was damaged in a wreck about a year and a half ago, and they've been working to get a replacement ever since.

The new command vehicle finally went into service about two weeks ago.

All the funding came out of the VT Rescue Squad's operating budget.

The new vehicle is equipped with special features that allow a supervisor to run communications for any big incidents on campus.

"It’s incredibly important to us. Before, we were using a pseudo-supervisor vehicle, which definitely didn't have the capabilities that this one has now, so being able to operate out of something that can really handle a large-scale incident is very, very nice to have," Virginia Tech Rescue Squad Chief Michael Gearey said.

Last year, they purchased a new ambulance, and this year, they've been able to purchase two different response vehicles.

