Buyer confirmed for Roanoke Times print building

ROANOKE, Va. - There's a buyer for the large Roanoke Times print building in downtown Roanoke.

Waldvogel Commercial Properties staff members confirmed Tuesday that it's now under contract, as signs around the property show.

Staff will not be able to announce who the buyer is or how the property will be used for about another two months.

The land, which covers more than an acre, is on Campbell Avenue. The land itself is valued at more than $1.2 million.

The Roanoke Times doesn't use its printing press anymore. The papers are printed in Richmond and Lynchburg.

News broke in May 2018 that the building was for sale.

