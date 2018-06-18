Danville police to hold news conference on fatal officer-involved shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are holding a news conference Monday to address a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened April 8.

Juan Markee Jones, 25, died at Sovah Health after being shot by Danville police officers, according to the police department.

According to police, officers had been trying to arrest Jones for assaulting a woman a short time earlier. Officers tried to use a Taser, but it was ineffective.

DANVILLE POLICE RELEASE BODY CAM FOOTAGE OF OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Jones is seen on body cam footage turning toward the officers and making what appears to be a motion with his hands as if he's raising a gun.

That's when he was shot.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. WSLS plans to livestream the event on Facebook.

