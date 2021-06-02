Naftali Bennett is Netanyahu's former protege, now successor

Ayelet Shaked, left, and Naftali Bennett, parliament members from Yamina party, chat during a special session of the Knesset, whereby Israeli lawmakers elect a new president, at the plenum in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

TEL AVIV – For months, Naftali Bennett vexed Israel's political establishment by refusing to say whether he and his Yamina party would get behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Now the 49-year-old tech millionaire and former Netanyahu protege is poised to become his successor.

His rise to Israel's top job is a historic turn for the 73-year-old nation after four inconclusive elections and a brutal 11-day war with Hamas' militant rulers in the Gaza Strip. As a fragile truce held into its second week, Bennett finally announced his party would join with allies of centrist Yair Lapid to form a government.

They completed the deal late Wednesday, just a half hour before a midnight deadline, paving the way to formally oust Netanyahu in the coming days.

The “change” coalition reflects a pragmatic streak in the 49-year-old father of four who built his career on becoming the pro-settlement, anti-Palestinian statehood leader of the new Israeli right. It also reflects Israel's mercurial politics.

Less than two months ago, Bennett signed a pledge on national television. “I won’t let Lapid become prime minister, with or without a rotation, because I’m a man of the right and for me values are important,” he said. Yet that's exactly what will happen under Lapid and Bennett's deal to serve as premier in two-year shifts.

Bennett was more circumspect when he announced the deal this week.

“No one will be asked to give up their ideology, but everyone will have to postpone the realization of some of their dreams,” he said. "We will focus on what can be done, instead of arguing over what is impossible.”

Bennett is a modern Orthodox Jew and lives in the upscale Tel Aviv suburb of Raanana, rather than the settlements he champions.

